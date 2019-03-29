Back to the Eighties for family fun run in aid of Florence Nightingale Hospice

The Florence Nightingale Hospice charity is holding a family fun run with an Eighties theme on Saturday April 6.

The event is being held to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the hospice, which opened in October 1989.

Participants in a previous Florence Nightingale Hospice fundraiser - a colour rush

Watermead Lake is expected to be full of colour with participants encouraged to don bright clothing from the period if they wish.

Vicky James, the charity's events fundraising manager said: "We have had hundreds of people join our previous colour rush and superhero events and we are looking forward to welcoming everyone to another fantastic, colourful and fun-filled day – this time with a new 80s twist to coincide with our 30th anniversary."

Registration opens from 10am with the run beginning at 11am.

The fun run offers two distances - 2km for youngsters and 5km for adults and the more adventurous.

Both runs take place around Watermead Lake in Aylesbury.

Places cost £10 for adults and £6 for children and can be booked online now at fnhospice.org.uk/80sfamilyfunrun