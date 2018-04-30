BACK IN TIME: The changing faces of our Market Square

Bucks Herald historian Karl Vaughan talks us through the changing faces in Aylesbury Market Square

Aylesbury's Market Square has had many statues added to it over the years.

The first of these, the two bronze lions at the bottom of the square, arrived in January 1888.

Baron Ferdinand de Rothschild of Waddesdon Manor wrote a letter dated August 20th 1887 to the Local Board of Health stating that he wanted to present the two lions to Aylesbury as a gift. This was very generous of him because they were very expensive statues, having been produced at the Durenne foundry in Paris.

It took a while for a decision to be reached as to where the lions should go so a replica of one was made. This was placed at various locations to help the members of the board decide. Eventually the area in front of County Hall was agreed.

They arrived by steam roller, one at a time, and there they have stood ever since.

The lions were copies of ones at St Peter's Basilica in Vatican City, as the colour photograph shows.

The tomb is of Pope Clement XIII by Antonio Canova which was completed in 1792.