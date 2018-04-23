Back In Time: A more tranquil time?

Our local historian Karl Vaughan reflects on Aylesbury from the past and changes across the town.

This photograph shows a very tranquil Stoke Road in Aylesbury, sometime after 1905. It can be dated fairly accurately because Chiltern Street, which is just behind the group of people, had its name changed from South Terrace in 1905 so that is a useful clue.

The two shops, The Mandeville Tobacco & Confectionery Stores, and W Harding’s General Store were the only shops there then, apart from Mr Burgh's bakery at the other end of the road.

A few chimney stacks have been removed from some of the properties since those days and the end house on the corner of Chiltern Street is now a shop. In the distance Old Stoke Road can be seen going over the railway bridge on the far right.

It then led to fields and also Walton Court Farm (otherwise known as Clover Farm). Most of the farm buildings were demolished when Southcourt began but the old farmhouse still exists on Cottesloe Road. The lane which led to it also still exists and is called Clover Lane.

Renowned musicians Gallagher & Lyle playing at Friars in the Maxwell Hall, Civic Centre on March 2nd 1978. A BBC film crew were there that evening recording the concert for the 'Sight & Sound' programme.

