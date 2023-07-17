AYLESBURY’S CANCER CARE & HAEMATOLOGY FUND SECURES £1,500 FROM HOUSEBUILDER

CCHF was originally formed in 1990 to help raise money by public subscription to build a specialist unit at Stoke Mandeville Hospital - the Cancer Care and Haematology Unit (CCHU). This opened in 2001 and the charity raised more money for an extension in 2007. With the later merger of Stoke Mandeville and Wycombe hospitals, CCHF extended its role to support the Sunrise Unit at Wycombe Hospital.

Over the years CCHF has funded a range of specialist medical equipment, more comfortable treatment facilities or patients, financial support for training and development of specialist nurses, improvements to relaxation areas and a free wig service for patients. The charity’s ethos is to help Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust continue to provide excellent patient and staff care.

The donation was made as part of The Barratt Foundation’s Community Fund initiative, which sees the housebuilder to donate £1,500 each month to a local charity to improve the quality of life for those living in the local area.

The Handover of the cheque to CCHF

Marc Woolfe, Head of Sales at Barratt David Wilson North Thames, comments: “Through its work in the community over the past twenty years, CCHF has demonstrated the value and necessity of its fundraising and support for patients, their families and staff in and around Aylesbury. Its work extends beyond raising funds, providing carefully selected comforts and environmental enhancements as well as key equipment which make a world of difference to those undergoing treatment. We thank CCHF for the work they continue to do in the area.”

CCHF Trustee, Mike Snell, said: “We are a small charity with no paid staff so rely heavily on the kindness of our volunteers, supporters and fundraisers to help us to maintain our work. We are therefore so grateful for the donation by Barratt David Wilson North Thames which will contribute to the ongoing support we provide for cancer patients across Buckinghamshire.”

