Aylesbury youngster to perform in Christmas play

An Aylesbury youngster says she is excited about her upcoming role starring in a well known musical at Milton Keynes Theatre.

Keanna Skye O’Quinn, ten, says she is thrilled to land her first major theatre acting role.

Keanna said: "The best thing about appearing in Nativity! The Musical is meeting Jake Wood (EastEnders actor) when I perform in Oxford.

"I'm looking forward to making my debut on stage at Milton Keynes Theatre."

Keanna, who will be watched by her family when the show opens at the theatre on Wednesday November 14 said: "I auditioned for Nativity The Musical because I want to be a performer when I get older and this is a great opportunity.

"My favourite part of the show is Sparkle & Shine (a song from the show)."

Keanna is starring as one of the children at Oakmoor School, the class which is the centre of the musical.

Appearing as the class of Oakmoor during the show's five-day run in Milton Keynes are Marie Peedle, Kuhu Agarwal, Darcie Griffiths, Caitlin Le Roux, Daisy Reynolds, Darcy Springall, Adelaide Barham, Aurelia Borrelli, Regan Parker, Kaspar Cahill Ritter, Layla Waggott, Elissa Birkett; and Tora Doyle.

The youngsters will join a cast of West End stars including Simon Lipkin who will be returning as ‘Mr Poppy.

If you would like to see Keanna in action book your tickets to show now.

Nativity! The Musical runs from Wednesday to Sunday (November 14 to 18) with performances each night from 7pm.

There are matinee performances on Thursdays and Saturdays at 2pm and Sundays at 1pm and 5pm.

To book call the box office on 0844 871 7652 or book online at www.atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes