Aylesbury youngster enjoys a memorable day out at Wembley as mascot for Chelsea goalkeeper

An Aylesbury youngster enjoyed a memorable day out at Wembley earlier this month when she acted as a mascot ahead of the Community Shield.

Esma Finnegan, eight, walked out alongside Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero ahead of the traditional Premier League curtain-raiser fixture against Manchester City.

Esma who won the chance to be a player escort by winning a competition on the McDonald’s website, said: “I loved walking out on the Wembley pitch.

“It was exciting looking at the crowd and seeing them all cheering.

“I don’t think I’ll ever stop talking about it, it was an amazing dream come true.”

Sir Geoff Hurst, McDonald’s ambassador said: “Having the chance of walking out in front of 72,000 fans at Wembley is an incredible experience that will never get old.

“The feeling you get and the reaction from the crowd isn’t something you easily forget.

“I have no doubt that Esma had a great day and I’m glad football has the ability to bring such a memorable moment to the lives of many promising young players.”

Manchester City beat Chelsea 2-0 in the fixture thanks to a brace of goals from Sergio Aguero.