Aylesbury young carers inspired to take centre stage

A group of young carers from Bucks, who are used to playing a supporting role in their families, were given the chance to take centre stage, thanks to two local branches of The Arts Society (formerly NADFAS).

West Wycombe and the Vale of Aylesbury Societies, together with a grant from the national organisation of The Arts Society, funded a series of drama workshops at Stoke Mandeville Community Centre during the summer holidays.

Georgia Bowers, who runs youth training programmes in London theatres, led the workshops and provided imaginative and creative tasks for the participants to help build, confidence, communication and acting skills.

The children were encouraged to write stories and dramatise them, using props that they ingeniously constructed out of recycled materials.

Laura Troll from Young Carers Bucks was delighted to see how the children gained focus and increased in confidence throughout the sessions. She also thought that the project provided them with a much needed break from their caring roles.

The young carers themselves said that they enjoyed writing, acting and making new friends.

The Arts Society is an educational charity that provides a regular programme of lectures on all aspects of art for its members but also endeavours to help children in the community experience creative activities that inspire them to take an interest in art and drama at an early age.