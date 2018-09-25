Aylesbury woman given suspended prison sentence for persistent anti-social behaviour and nuisance calls to the emergency services

A woman from Aylesbury who has a history of making nuisance calls to the emergency services has been given a suspended prison sentence after breaching a civil injunction order.

Tina Lean, 50, of Belgrave Road, was issued with a civil injunction order on September 12 which she breached a week later.

She was arrested and two days later a court sentenced Lean to 56 days in prison, suspended for 12 months.

The injunction was granted following reports from residents of more than 100 incidents of harassment and disorder, and 500 hoax calls to the emergency services since 2017.

At court, Lean admitted two allegations relating to harassment.

If Lean continues to breach the injunction order, she faces the prospect of up to two years behind bars.

Craig Freeman from the Vale of Aylesbury Housing Trust said: "This has been a long and complex case, and I would like to pay tribute to the residents who have assisted us in securing action against Tina Lean.

“She has to now make a decision to stop engaging in serious and persistent anti-social behaviour or to continue.

"We urge her to change her behaviour, because if she does not, she will face prison.”

PC Smith from Thames Valley Police said: “There is a significant history of anti-social behaviour complaints made against Miss Lean.

"Thames Valley Police will not tolerate anti-social behaviour and we will continue to work in partnership with the trust’s anti-social behaviour team to get such matters, where necessary, into court.”

In 2012, Lean and her son Jamie Power were evicted from their VAHT property after reportedly calling the emergency services 820 times in three years.

In an interview with the Bucks Herald in 2012, Lean and Power vowed to change their ways with Power saying: "If we did move into a new house, it will be a fresh new start, we’ll try and get on with the neighbours and not have the police to the address all the time."

Lean said: " There won’t be any 999 calls unless they’re genuine.

"I’m just sorry for the police, and I will apologise."