Aylesbury Wish Hero set to walk 2,000 miles for charity in 2018

Aylesbury Wish Hero Guy Stapleford is set to push himself further and faster in 2018, cycling and walking 2,000 miles, alone and unsupported for charity!

Following on from the success of the 13 challenges he completed in 2017 Guy Stapleford, also known as Miles-For-Wishes, is planning to take on four new challenges this year.

He will cover a total of 2,000 miles by bike and foot, on his own and with no support in aid of the charity Make-A-Maddy from Beaconsfield.

The father of two from Great Kimble, near Aylesbury, kicks off his effort on April 26 when he will undertake the South Coast Spring, a 400 mile solo cycle along the South Coast of England, from Dover to St Austell within 40 hours!

In June he will tackle the demanding Welsh 3000s.

One of the hardest classic walking challenges, it involves scaling the peaks of Wales in 24 hours!

The Pure Three Peaks is next up in August.

This challenge consists of cycling the 450 miles between, and then trekking up, the UK’s three highest’s peaks – Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon, all in four days!

Guy will finish in September, with the big one - the 5 Cities Challenge involving a solo cycle between five European cities – London, Paris, Luxembourg, Brussels and Amsterdam, he will cover 1,000 miles in just five days!

Having only started cycling in March 2017, the gallant charity fundraiser admits 2018’s challenges will be a real test for him!

This year, Guy is raising money for Maddy from Beaconsfield.

Thirteen-year-old Maddy, who was diagnosed with metastatic Wilms’ tumour, wishes to see the Roman ruins in Pompeii.

To read more of Maddy’s story visit https://www.make-a-wish.org.uk/wishes/stories/pompeii-wish-maddy