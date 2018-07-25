Aylesbury window cleaner’s good turn to help out ducks after their pond dries out

An Aylesbury window cleaner has been praised after helping some ducks whose pond had dried out.

Stuart Wallace, who runs Aylesbury based Wallace Window Cleaning, did his good turn at Walton Pond.

He said: “I saw on Facebook that the pond was empty and then another post saying paddling pools had been left there for the ducks.

“When I passed by there I saw that the water was getting a bit muddy so I emptied it and refilld it with clear water.”

Mr Wallace said the water he used for the paddling pools was leftover from when he purified water ahead of his window cleaning work.

Normally he would water plants with this water but Mr Wallace said he decided to instead help some ducks.

Mr Wallace added: “I have never known the pond this dry.”

Despite the extreme heat, Mr Wallace and his team are still busy cleaning windows although he said it did make the job more demanding.

He said: “The heat does make it hard especially during the hottest part of the day.

“We do our very best to keep cool while at work.”