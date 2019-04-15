Aylesbury van company comes to hospice's rescue

An Aylesbury based vehicle hire company has come to the aid of the Florence Nightingale Hospice by responding to the charity's appeal for a new furniture delivery van.

3B Hire and Servicing came to the hospice's rescue following an appeal covered by the Bucks Herald last month.

The Florence Nightingale Hospice charity's new van

The previous hospice van, a familiar sight around the area, failed its MOT and developed multiple mechanical quirks leading to the charity appealing for donations and financial support for the new van.

Ross Batting, owner of 3B Hire and Servicing, an Aylesbury and Haddenham based vehicle hire company said: “I know the charity well and the great work they do.

"I have always looked for opportunities to get involved with charities and this just felt right.

“Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity is a fantastic charity and everyone I have met involved with FNHC has been so welcoming.

"I can’t wait to start building a relationship for the future.

"The work the hospice does is invaluable to so many people and I’m actually quite proud to be associated in some small way."

The hospice's head of retail Lily Caswell said: "This is an incredible gift.

“We have been blown away by the generosity of Ross and Tim at 3B Hire and Servicing.

"It’s a massive relief to know that we can rely on having this perfect brand new furniture van, which will be maintained and serviced by 3B for the next year, giving us complete reliability and peace of mind, and at no cost to the charity.”

The furniture collection and delivery van picks up furniture and electrical goods from donors’ homes, and also provides home delivery of items bought from the furniture showroom.