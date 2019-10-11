Haunted sites in Aylesbury Vale

Aylesbury Vale's 5 most haunted sites

Halloween is fast approaching, so to celebrate we delved into The Bucks Herald archive to uncover the five most haunted places in the Vale.

Don't have nightmares!

The National Trust called in paranormal investigators after complaints from staff

1. The Kings Head, Aylesbury

The National Trust called in paranormal investigators after complaints from staff
Events included sightings of a tall figured in a black hat and black coat after closing time, and clocks and watches stopping at midnight...

2. Tall figure...

Events included sightings of a tall figured in a black hat and black coat after closing time, and clocks and watches stopping at midnight...
In 2012 we reported that the 'serene spirit' of a young woman had been sighted

3. Antiques at Wendover

In 2012 we reported that the 'serene spirit' of a young woman had been sighted
It was said that some dealers refused to go upstairs in the building after dark...

4. Ghostly encounters

It was said that some dealers refused to go upstairs in the building after dark...
Page 1 of 3