Aylesbury Vale residents to be asked to update their voter information

Aylesbury Vale District Council (AVDC) will soon be sending out annual voter registration forms and is asking residents to respond as quickly as possible in order to help save taxpayers’ money.

From Tuesday 6 August, around 83,000 properties in Aylesbury Vale will receive a ‘Household Enquiry Form’. Residents are required by law to confirm or update the details of anyone at their address who is eligible to vote in the UK.

The forms are pre-printed with the names of the occupants currently registered to vote at each address. A response is required; either to confirm that their information is still the same or to update their details if there are any changes.

Research by the independent Electoral Commission indicates that recent home movers are far less likely to be registered, with 60% of those who have moved within the last 12 months showing incorrect details.



Jo Hart, AVDC Electoral Specialist, commented:

“It’s vitally important that residents respond as soon as possible, so we can make sure we have the right details on the electoral register for every address in Aylesbury Vale. To make sure you’re able to have your say at local and general elections, simply check the form when it arrives and respond as soon as you can.

“Aylesbury Vale residents have always been excellent at using the automated systems to confirm their details, and this year we hope to receive even more responses by text, phone or through the dedicated website. Canvassing every property in Aylesbury Vale is a legal necessity. However, it’s a costly process, so we’re urging residents to help us save money wherever possible by responding to their Household Enquiry Form promptly. This will reduce the need to send unnecessary reminder letters and forms, which is a waste of taxpayers’ money.”

Residents can respond via text, phone or online, by entering the security numbers that are printed on the form. The online process also allows people to add the names of any new occupants as well as remove names of those who no longer live at the address, or to request a postal vote application form.

For further information, webchat AVDC at www.aylesburyvaledc.gov.uk/webchat or call 01296 585701.