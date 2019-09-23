Aylesbury Vale residents encouraged to 'take recycling into their own hands' in recycle week campaign

Aylesbury Vale District Council (AVDC) is once again taking part in Recycle Now’s national Recycle Week campaign.

The WRAP initiative will run for one week from Monday 23 September, tasking residents to take recycling into their own hands and take action to protect our environment.

With a greater motivation than ever before to reduce unnecessary waste, the seventeenth annual Recycle Week is encouraging people all over the UK to further build on this momentum.

Latest research from Recycle Now reveals that over 60% of UK households are now recycling more than they were a year ago because of environmental concerns. And this is the same right here in Aylesbury Vale.

Aylesbury Vale is a district of recyclers, with a current recycling rate of 51.1%. However, there are some simple things that can make the Vale’s recycling even better. Remembering that items can be recycled from all over the household, and not just from the kitchen, is a great way to boost recycling in the home.

Shampoo and body wash containers, perfume bottles, cleaning product bottles and toilet rolls are often forgotten about when it comes to recycling.

Using the online Waste Wizard is a great way to identify where your waste belongs, and lets residents know which bin to use or where to take waste to ensure it’s disposed of in the most environmentally-friendly way. Take a look: www.aylesburyvaledc.gov.uk/wastewizard

AVDC is determined to help further increase the current recycling rate and to support Aylesbury Vale’s existing recycling-savvy residents.

Throughout Recycle Week, the council will be posting its top tips for recycling from AVDC’s social media channels and challenging residents to correctly identify which bin some common contaminants are destined for.

The Recycling and Waste team is also excited to visit various schools across the district with its popular ‘Munch Monster’ campaign, showcasing the importance of recycling food waste to the future generations.

Councillor Sir Beville Stanier, Cabinet Member for Waste and Licensing, said: “It’s fantastic to recognise and celebrate Aylesbury Vale residents’ commitment to recycling. Every year, more and more of us are recycling and there’s an ever-increasing awareness around how we dispose of our waste and the impact this has on the environment. This is all helping to build a cleaner and greener district."

Recycle Week has also proven to be the perfect opportunity to round up the popular Munch Monster campaign. Having been warmly received by all ages across Aylesbury Vale, we’re very grateful to the schools that will be welcoming our team throughout the week to further educate on the importance of recycling food waste.”

Craig Stephens, campaign manager for Recycle Now, said: “This year we’ve all taken more notice of our impact on the environment, and realised that recycling is part of reducing that impact. So come on Aylesbury Vale, keep up the great work and make the district’s recycling better than ever before!”

To find out more about Recycle Week, visit www.recyclenow.org.uk or take a look at the AVDC website, www.aylesburyvaledc.gov.uk/recycle for more information on the recycling and waste collection service in the district.