Aylesbury Vale marks Remembrance Sunday and the end of the First World War

Events took place across Aylesbury Vale yesterday (Sunday) to remember those who gave their lives for their country at war.

The annual Remembrance Day service and parade, which this year assumed added significance as it was the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War, took place in Market Square.

The parade started from the arches off Market Square and processed to the war memorial for a wreath-laying ceremony.

The morning remembrance service was led by Reverend Doug Zimmerman, and featured the two minutes silence, the playing of The Last Post, and prayers, hymns and the national anthem.

The choir of St Mary’s Church and Ellesborough Silver Band provided musical accompaniment.

Dignitaries in attendance included the Lord Lieuteant of Bucks Sir Henry Aubrey-Fletcher, councillor Sue Renshell, the chairman of Aylesbury Vale District Council, mayor councillor Mark Willis, RAF Halton Group Captain Katherine Wilson and representatives from local organisations.

Among those who took part in the march were the Royal British Legion riders, RAF Halton pipes and drums, 710 Operational Hygiene Squadron, RAF Colour Squadron, Royal British Legion and ex-service associations, sea and marine cadets, police cadets, Scouts, Guides and the boys’ and girls brigade.

Remembrance services and events took place in communities right across Aylesbury Vale, and information about these can be found in the neighbourhood news section of the Bucks Herald newspaper this week and the following week.