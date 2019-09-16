Aylesbury Vale Extinction rebellion group put pressure on councils to declare a climate emergency

On Saturday September 14, members of Extinction Rebellion Aylesbury Vale (XR-AV) gathered together in Aylesbury town centre to declare their rebellion against the Government, joining hundreds of other Extinction Rebellion groups across the country.

The rebellion declaration comes after what XR-AV see as 'the Government's woeful inaction to tackle the climate emergency'.

As part of the action, XR-AV members pinned a copy of the declaration to the doors of offices at Buckinghamshire County Council and Aylesbury Vale District Council, as the group continue to pressure both Councils to declare a climate emergency.

An XR-AV member, who attended the declaration, explained the need to declare such an emergency: “We are in an emergency situation: life on earth has never faced a greater threat than it does now from climate change and ecosystem destruction.

"Extinction Rebellion’s April uprising made a huge impact on the national debate, inspiring Parliament to declare a climate emergency.

"But since then, progress has been pitiful, the government’s own advisors have described their response as woefully inadequate, and suicidal policies like the expansion of Heathrow continue. Action is required now if we are to have a chance of survival, and as concerned residents of Aylesbury Vale, we are not prepared to stand by.

"So we are joining forces with fellow Extinction Rebellion members across the country in restating our open rebellion against a government that refuses to protect us and is destroying our children’s hopes for a decent future.”

The declaration comes ahead of a talk hosted by XR-AV at Aylebsury Multicultural Community Centre on Thursday this week (September 19).

‘Heading for Extinction (and what to do about it)’ will share the latest climate science on where our planet is heading, discuss some of the current psychology around climate change, and offer solutions through the study of social movements, with the chance to ask questions at the end.

All are welcome, and entry is free but please book your place in advance here - https://www.eventbrite.com/e/avxr-heading-for-extinction-and-what-to-do-about-it-talk-tickets-71946117775

Details for the event is as follows:

Thursday 19th September 19 2019, 7:45pm

Multicultural Community Centre, Friarscroft Way, Aylesbury, HP20 2TE

For more information on the event or XR-AV search ‘Extinction Rebellion AV’ on Facebook, or email avxr@protonmail.com