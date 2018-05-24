Aylesbury Vale District Council leader Neil Blake narrowly sees off leadership challenge

Aylesbury Vale District Council’s Conservative leader Neil Blake narrowly saw off a challenge from Warren Whyte earlier this week, senior sources at the council have disclosed to this newspaper.

We understand that the final result of the vote was 22 for Cllr Blake and 21 for Cllr Whyte.

Cabinet member for children's services at Bucks County Council Warren Whyte

We approached both councillors for a comment.

Warren Whyte has not responded but Neil Blake said: “Following the annual meeting of the Conservative Group at Aylesbury Vale District Council, the leadership of that group remains unchanged.”