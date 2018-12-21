Aylesbury Vale District Council chairman visits town's delivery office

The chair of Aylesbury Vale District Council visited the town's delivery office earlier today (Friday) to see for herself the operation of delivering and sorting the Christmas post.

Councillor Sue Renshell was shown around the office and introduced to the postmen and women who are pulling out all the stops to sort and deliver mail in Aylesbury over the Christmas period.

Following her visit Cllr Renshell said: "It was fantastic to see the hard work and dedication of postmen and women in the Aylesbury delivery office.

"Until my visit, I had no idea of the sheer volume of work that goes into delivering Christmas mail to all parts of Aylesbury and the surrounding areas.

“I thanked them for their extraordinary efforts to ensure that Christmas parcels and cards are delivered to loved ones on time.

"I also thanked them for delivering our mail throughout the year - in all weather conditions!”

Dainius Lapienis, Royal Mail's delivery office manager said: “Our postmen and women are working extremely hard to deliver Christmas parcels, cards, letters and parcels to people in Aylesbury.

"We’re very grateful that Councillor Renshell has visited the office to see our operation and to support the team.”

Cllr Renshell's visit comes a week after Bucks County Council leader Martin Tett also visited the team at their base at Triangle Business Park.