Aylesbury Vale District Council approves new car parking strategy

Aylesbury Vale District Council approved a new car parking strategy at its full council meeting earlier this week.

The strategy is designed to improve parking services across the town and includes recommendations for the upgrading of payment facilities, regular reviews of parking charges, and making changes to ensure that the district council's car parks in Aylesbury are safe, secure and welcoming for drivers and pedestrians.

Other suggestions in the strategy are several parking pilot schemes, including introducing free spaces in the town centre and car-free days.

The names of car parks will be reviewed to see if new names could make finding the car parks easier and more logical for residents and visitors.

Councillor Julie Ward, district council cabinet member for civic amenities said: "I’m delighted the car parking strategy has been approved by our council.

"While the strategy covers a five-year period, we can now take the first steps towards improving AVDC car parks and the visitor experience.

"One way we’ll look at doing this, is by introducing contactless payments.

"We’re also going to review the opening hours of our car parks, to see if these need amending to match current and future demand.

“The strategy also recommends that we work with other parking providers, and I’m pleased to say this is already underway with Bucks County Council.”

Drivers of electric vehicles are also mentioned in the strategy, with consideration for an innovation scheme that would see free or discounted parking for zero-emission vehicles.

The strategy can be viewed in full by visiting www.aylesburyvaledc.gov.uk/car-parking-strategy-2018