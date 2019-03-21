Aylesbury Vale Diabetes donate books to new Aylesbury library

Aylesbury Library is getting a special new collection of books about diabetes, food and mindfulness, thanks to Aylesbury Vale Diabetes UK support group which has sponsored the purchase of the 62 new self-help books.

The collection was made possible by the families and friends of Mrs Doreen Ellis, who was one of the founding members of the Aylesbury group in November 1976. Doreen passed

away in 2018 and a generous donation of £1,200 was gifted to the local diabetes group.

Conrad Jarrett, the Chair of the Aylesbury Vale diabetes group, said: “Doreen was an inspiration; the library project is an appropriate, enduring testament to her positive contribution to diabetes in the Vale.

"We have selected a wide variety of books on diabetes, food and mindfulness that we know will help and inspire others to live well with

this complex, hugely misunderstood and much-maligned condition."

There will be an official launch of the library collection with a “Discover Diabetes Day” event on Saturday 23 March at Aylesbury Library on Walton Street. This will include interactive displays from their “Museum of Horrors”, quizzes and other activities aimed at all ages.

There will also be ‘Know your Risk’ sessions assessing people’s risk of developing Type 2 diabetes by Diabetes UK trained volunteers. The event is open to everyone – whether they are affected by diabetes in their family or workplace or because they want to know more about the condition and find out about their own risks.

Noel Brown is Buckinghamshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Community Engagement and Public Health. He said:

“It’s been fantastic to cement our relationship with Aylesbury Vale Diabetes UK and we’re very grateful for the new collection of books.

"Our new library offers a wonderful, inviting space for the whole community and books like these, which offer information and advice on health and well-being, are another string to our bow.

"It highlights that our library is so much more than just being about books too – it’s a hub for the community, with a great timetable of events and activities and this new collection is another way we can help improve peoples’ wellbeing.”

Diabetes UK local groups offer people living with diabetes a chance to meet, share experiences and gain support from others with the condition.

Conrad added: “Our group offers life-enhancing, practical and non-judgmental support to local people: there can be a presumption of blame associated with diabetes, which is undeserved and can lead to shame and poorer health outcomes.

"We have been developing relationships with the Buckinghamshire Clinical Commissioning Group and NHS Trust, which is beginning to reap benefits for all.”

Lilly Becker, a founding member of the group, whose daughters both have Type 1 diabetes, said: “I just wanted someone to talk to who would understand what we were

dealing with and going through.”

Jill Steaton, Regional Head for Diabetes UK in the South East, said: “The group is doing wonderful, innovative work to help educate and support local people about diabetes and its

prevention. Well done to everyone involved.”