Aylesbury Vale Covid update: No deaths reported in a week, while case numbers increase again

While Covid case numbers remain high in Aylesbury Vale, no virus-linked deaths have been reported in the area in the past week.

After today's Government update (January 6), the area has not recorded a virus-related death in the past seven days.

Public Health England confirms deaths as Covid-related when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive.

549 Covid infections were confirmed in Aylesbury Vale on January 6

Since the pandemic started, 370 deaths of this kind have been confirmed in Aylesbury Vale.

Case numbers increased again in the area with over 500 new infections being reported in Aylesbury Vale in the past 24 hours.

Yesterday, 407 positive tests were confirmed in Aylesbury Vale neighbourhoods, today 549 new infections were uncovered.

In the past week case numbers have increased in the area by 22.9% with 3,080 more people have tested positive in this time period.

Latest hospital admission data for the South East region confirmed another 217 Covid positive patients required hospital treatment.

The data which is accurate up to January 4, shows that there has been a 38.8% rise in hospital admissions within the region.

Most up-to-date official figures show 1,566 Covid positive patients are still using hospital facilities in Aylesbury's region, 73 require ventilation beds.

A further 179,756 Covid cases were confirmed in the UK today, 231 virus-linked deaths were reported.