Aylesbury Vale Broadband review recommendations accepted by Audit Committee

AVDC’s Audit Committee has accepted the recommendations of the independent review on Aylesbury Vale Broadband (AVB), the high-speed broadband provider which the council voted to set up in 2015.

Cllr Paul Irwin, Chair of the Audit Committee, said:

“I’m pleased the committee has accepted the recommendations, which match many of those made in our internal audit, commissioned by this committee back in March last year.

"The AVB Board worked to implement these recommendations and the council will now be looking to action the others from this latest review.

"The fact that an optional independent review was carried out, in addition to the internal one, speaks volumes about the appetite to learn lessons and ensure transparency at this organisation.”

AVB, in which AVDC is a 95% shareholder, aimed to provide affordable superfast broadband to rural areas where other providers had no immediate plans to go, says AVDC.

In total the company connected 234 homes and laid a network with the potential to connect around 2,000 homes across eight villages before its assets were sold on to market leaders Gigaclear at the end of 2017 - who continue to expand the service to rural areas of the Vale.

The service was sold for a £185,000 loss, although these figures remain unclear as AVDC wait for payments from Gigaclear.

Many of these payments are dependant on the quality of the network installed by AVB, however Gigaclear have hired an independent consultancy firm to asses the network installed by AVB.

The review was conducted in accordance with a motion passed at full council and carried out by independent auditors BDO who were appointed by AVDC’s Audit Committee.

The full report can be found at:

http://democracy.aylesburyvaledc.gov.uk/documents/s10093/BDO_AVB%20Review_Draft%20Report_v0.1%20AC%2012%20June.pdf