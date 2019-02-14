Aylesbury Vale Academy out of special measures as Ofsted inspectors grade it as 'Good'

Aylesbury Vale Academy is out of special measures after Ofsted inspectors rated it as Good following a visit last month.

In a report published earlier this week, inspectors praised executive principal Roger Burman's 'inspirational leadership' which has enabled 'a rapid improvement' across all areas of the academy.

Aylesbury Vale Academy principal Roger Burman outside the school

Inspectors said 'the curriculum is in the process of being expanded' and that 'outcomes have improved because of strong subject leadership.'

The report says that 'primary and secondary teachers know their classes well' and added that 'leaders have improved overall attendance' and that 'behaviour and punctuality have significantly improved.'

Inspectors received plenty of positive feedback from parents who made comments including 'I believe this school has done incredible work to change things' and 'we can’t praise the school more highly - the school is improving and going from strength to strength.'

The school which has 1430 pupils on the roll was given some feedback on how to improve further which included expanding modern foreign language provision, ensuring that attendance continues to improve across all age groups and improving communication with parents to equip with a greater understanding of how pupils are progressing.

Ofsted put the school into special measures in November 2016 when it rated it as inadequate rating.