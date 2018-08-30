Aylesbury to get a new Lidl

Aylesbury Vale District Council has approved an application for a new Lidl on Oakfield Road in the town.

To match the one already present in Aylesbury Shopping Park, the district council has approved a second supermarket near the canal.

The planning application was submitted nearly two years ago to the district council.

Despite concerns about traffic queues at the Stocklake and Kingsbrook junction, it looks as though the plans will be given the green light, as long as Lidl meet certain conditions.

As always, as part of section 106 agreements the supermarket will be obliged to meet certain conditions, and part fund infrastructure that the development and surrounding areas will need.

It is believed the new development will create 20 jobs.

Opening hours for the new store are set to be 7am to 10pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 5pm on Sundays and Bank Holidays.

Several reservations have been raised by residents over traffic on an already busy junction.

Other issues mentioned by nearby residents are having to queue straight after the new lights at Stocklake/Kingsbrook.

Despite these reservations, it looks like things are set to go ahead.