The petrol station at the Broadfields Tesco in Aylesbury has re-opened after being temporarily closed yesterday (Thursday).

Part of the canopy has been blown off in the high winds and landed in the forecourt.

Damage to the roof of the petrol station at Tesco Broadfields

The area around the petrol station was taped off but it is all open today (Friday).

These photos courtesy of Emma Childs, showed the damage the winds caused.