The petrol station at the Broadfields Tesco in Aylesbury has been temporarily closed.

The Herald understands that part of the canopy has been blown off in the high winds being experienced at the moment, and landed in the forecourt.

Damage to the roof of the petrol station at Tesco Broadfields

As of lunchtime on Thursday, the area around the petrol station was taped off.

When told of the closure, staff at the petrol station at Tring Road Tesco said they had noticed it was busier than usual there.

Photos courtesy of Emma Childs.