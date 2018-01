A 13-year-old boy from Aylesbury who went missing just after Christmas was found safe and well over the weekend police said today (Monday).

Tyress Kuba-Ngoma went missing overnight between Thursday December 28 and Friday December 29 from Prestatyn in North Wales.

He was found safe and well by officers yesterday (Sunday).

Thames Valley Police said they would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance in sharing the appeal to help locate him.