Aylesbury superdog meets celebrities at awards ceremony

A four-legged hero, who assists at a special needs school in Aylesbury, spent the weekend mixing with celebrities.

Patience, a highly trained Golden Retriever/Labrador cross, was a finalist in the Sun Hero Dog Awards and attended a ceremony held in London.

Patience assists students at Stocklake Park School which provides care and education for students aged 11-19 with severe learning difficulties, profound and multiple learning difficulties and students who have moderate learning difficulties, with other complex needs.

The school dog handler Claire Lush, from Dogs for Good, trains and works with Patience so that she can support students’ learning and wellbeing through activity and therapy-based approaches.

Patience competed against 1,000 other talented dogs and was shortlisted as one of only six finalists.

Although she didn’t win, Patience, accompanied by a Stocklake student, had a rewarding time at the event and enjoyed meeting event host and judge Christine Lampard plus Judge Rinder and Frank Lampard.

Claire accompanied Patience to the event.

She said: “We had a wonderful time at the Sun Hero Dog Finals.

“It was fantastic to meet the five other finalists and the competition’s judges who all commented on the amazing work Patience achieves.”