Aylesbury students to learn Thai massage during 'trip of a lifetime' to Bangkok

Three students from Bucks College Group are preparing to travel to Thailand during half-term to learn about traditional Thai massage.

Amy Lowson, Freya Roberts and Grace Harding will be spending 45 hours at the Chiva-Som Institute and the Siam Technology College practising traditional Thai massage with the rest of the time spent doing traditional herbal preparations and learning about the culture.

At the end of the week the students are assessed and get a certificate which means they will then be qualified and insured to carry out traditional Thai massage here in Aylesbury Vale.

The students are very excited ahead of the trip with Grace saying: "We are all very excited about going to Thailand and it will help our careers enormously.

"I am particularly looking forward to being taught by a master in Thailand."

Meanwhile Freya said: "This programme is a great opportunity for all of us - I am looking forward to going to Thailand and experiencing Thai culture first hand as well as learning valuable new skills."

The trip is being run by World City Links, a non-profit making educational organisation and its director Julian Vennis said: "We have been operating this course in Bangkok every year since 2011 and it is great that we have students from other colleges outside London.

"The students will have a great time and come back enthused and excited."