Aylesbury students celebrate success at national athletics event

Two Aylesbury students are celebrating after their successes at the England Athletics Indoor Championships in Sheffield last weekend.

Emelia Rock won gold over 300m in the under 15 girls category in a time of under 40 seconds.

Mary Drewett in the starting blocks ahead of her race

Fellow Aylesbury High School pupil and Vale of Aylesbury Athletics Club member Mary Drewett achieved a personal best time of 9.97 seconds in the under-15 girls 60m hurdles.

This was a real personal triumph for Mary who reached her target for the end of 2020 of going under ten seconds, a year earlier than planned.

Emelia Rock with her medal and souvenir