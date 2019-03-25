Aylesbury students and families get together to support disability charity

Students at Pebble Brook School put on their aprons and showcased their culinary skills on Friday March 22.

The cooking event was part of a visit by the Electric Umbrella charity, a charity that challenges the perception of disability through music and other performing arts.

Pebble Brook School's bake off

Pupils and around 36 adults took part in this community involvement event where everyone worked together making Viennese whirls.

The tasty treats were later judged by the bakers at Wenzels in Aylesbury.

The bakers also sent the school a selection cakes for children and adults to enjoy.

Later that day, the charity put on a musical show at the school for everyone to watch and enjoy.

The Viennese whirls made by Pebble Brook School pupils

The group are comprised of all adults however, multiple students from the school took part in the performance.

David Miller, headteacher at Pebble Brook School said: “It was a fantastic performance, thoroughly enjoyed by everyone, especially by the children.”

He added: "The charity supports the same beliefs we do, giving opportunities to young people as they become adults.”

The Electric Umbrella Charity is based in Hertfordshire and is looking to widen their family to include Bucks so if you are interested in joining their cause you can visit https://www.electricumbrella.co.uk