Aylesbury student Sophie flying high after skiing success

Aylesbury High School pupil Sophie Gibson was absolutely flying at the English Alpine Skiing Championships after her notable performance on the piste in Bormio, Italy.

The hometown girl was one of 440 athletes to take part in the event, one of biggest annual events in the skiing calender.

During the event at the Dolomites from February 12 to 17 with pitch perfect piste conditions, Gibson undertook the super-G, giant slalom and slalom disciplines.

Sophie held her own against her other competitors and remained consistent throughout the six days placing 13th in super-G, 11th in giant slalom and 12th in slalom.

The 14-year-old found her inner speed demon when taking on the super-G event, loving every second of flying down the notoriously tricky Stelvio piste.

Sophie said: "I actually enjoyed the super-G most because I found it fun to go so fast.

"We don’t often get the chance to do the event so it’s great they offer it in Bormio.

“Slalom has normally been my strongest event - because I’m quite small and light, I don’t have the weight advantage in the other events but turning isn’t hard for me.

“I’m pleased to have done pretty well in all three events.

"This year has been my best yet in terms of overall placings and times.”