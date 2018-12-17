Aylesbury student makes final line-up for Scottish Youth Theatre

A student from Aylesbury says she is over the moon after being selected to be part of the Scottish Youth Theatre's national ensemble.

Chaya Gupta, who is in the second year of an acting course at the University of Glasgow, has been selected to join the 20 strong group.

The ensemble will spend the next six months designing their own play under the guidance of Scottish film director Bryan Ferguson before hitting the road to perform all over Scotland.

Aspiring actress Chaya, who was born and grew up in the town and whose mum Poonam runs Holy Cow Home, has been selected for the ensemble after winning through a three stage audition process.

The 19-year-old auditioned back in August giving a list of reasons why she wanted to take part in the ensemble before moving on to the next stage - a two hour workshop where participants showed off their creativity and teamwork skills.

Finally each aspiring performer showcased a two minute piece of their choice.

Some chose to do poetry and others a monologue with Chaya choosing to keep hers topical by giving an analogy comparing Brexit to a teabag, inspired by comedian James Acasters.

Three lucky performers from Chaya's group made the final line-up - Christopher Scanlan, Catherine Tausney and Isha Hakeem.

They are pictured above alongside Chaya, who is pictured kneeling down in the colourful jacket.

When asked about the experience Chaya said: “It's a big confidence boost.”

“I've wanted to do this for so long...I'm really excited.”