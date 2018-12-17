Aylesbury station celebrates ten years by giving customers cupcakes

Aylesbury Vale Parkway station celebrated its tenth birthday on Friday December 14.

The station opened in 2008 two years ahead of schedule with its first service departing for Marylebone at 7.27am.

The £12 million station, which has up to 169,000 customer journeys per year was jointly funded by Chiltern Railways, the Department for Transport’s community infrastructure fund, John Laing plc and Bucks County Council.

Chiltern Railways say the station has become 'a success and a big asset to the area.'

To celebrate a successful decade of operations staff gave customers travelling on the anniversary a “thank you” cupcake.

Aylesbury Vale Parkway can look forward to a bright future as it is set to become a stop on the East West Rail service between London Marylebone and Milton Keynes Central.

Eleni Jordan, commercial director of Chiltern Railways said: “Aylesbury Vale Parkway is a very important station for us and it’s fantastic to see what happens when you create new transport opportunities for people and how it can help local economies to thrive.”

Tony Cahill, senior asset manager at John Laing plc said: "It has been great to see patronage at Aylesbury Vale Parkway increase over the last ten years, as it provides a valuable transport service to the growing local developments.”

Mark Shaw, Bucks County Council's deputy leader and transport cabinet member said: "The station is an important transport link, and I'm delighted more and more residents from Berryfields and surrounding areas are using it.”