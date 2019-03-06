Aylesbury solicitor 'honoured and humbled' after success at British Muslim Awards

A solicitor from Aylesbury says she is 'honoured' and 'humbled' after winning one of the categories at this year's British Muslim Awards.

Salma Khan, an immigration solicitor based at Pickup & Scott Solicitors, won the Rising Start in Law category at the national awards last month.

Salma has worked for the firm, based in Bourbon Street, since she qualified as a solicitor in 2013.

She said: "I am very honoured and humbled to win the award.

"I have no idea who nominated me and did not expect to win.

"I have always loved law since a young age - I studied it at college and university and always dreamed of working in this profession."

Salma, who has lived in the UK her whole life, specialises in immigration, asylum, nationality and human rights law and speaks Urdu, Hindi, Punjabi and Pahari.

She added: "I would like to thank Pickup and Scott Solicitors, my family and everyone who has supported me along the way."