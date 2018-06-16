Aylesbury Soapbox Race tomorrow - are you as excited as we are?!

Tomorrow is the Aylesbury Town Council annual Father's Day Soapbox Derby - and it's always such a fantastic event!

The fun kicks off at 11am in Whitehill Park and lasts until 4pm.

This year 30 karts will be taking part - and if previous events are anything to go by, the day will be full of thrills and spills.

The event is free to attend and open to everyone - whether you are taking part on not!

The Bucks Herald will be on site too - with photographs from the event appearing in next Wednesday's paper!

Have fun everybody!