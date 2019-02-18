Aylesbury schoolgirl's 30 sit-ups for 30 days in aid of the Florence Nightingale Hospice

A schoolgirl from Aylesbury has done 30 sit-ups every day for a month in aid of the Florence Nightingale Hospice.

Evie Shanahan, 11, from Stoke Mandeville did the energetic challenge to raise funds for the hospice as part of the charity's “30 in 30 for £30” campaign.

Evie Shanahan (left) presents the money raised to Jo Turner, CEO of the Florence Nightingale Hospice

Evie said: “I wanted to do this challenge because my mum works for the charity and I know the nurses there really help people.

“I started thinking I would do ten sit-ups a day, but ended up doing 30!

"I raised £36 in sponsorship thanks to my schoolfriends, family and neighbours who all sponsored me a few pounds each.”

The hospice says the fundraising target is deliberately small to remind everyone how the original Vale of Aylesbury hospice appeal was funded by hundreds of small donations raised from raffles, coffee mornings and adults and schoolchildren doing little challenges like Evie.

Sit-up superstar Evie Shanahan

This year is the hospice's 30th anniversary and to celebrate three decades of hospice support in the community, the charity is encouraging supporters young and old to take on a 30-related challenge.

Jo Turner, CEO of the hospice charity said: “The original appeal was for half a million pounds.

“That was the equivalent of £1.3 million in today’s money.

"What’s amazing, as we’ve been looking back through the Bucks Herald archive, is how much of that was donated in sums of less than £100.

"We want to re-create that community effort, of lots of people raising small amounts, to show how you don’t have to put a lot of effort and time into fundraising, to make a big difference to hospice care in Buckinghamshire.”