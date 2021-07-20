Aylesbury school reveals new £1.3m building named after 'remarkable' retiring teacher

Pebble Brook School in Aylesbury celebrated the opening of its new £1.3m sixth form building by honouring the founder of the department.

Founder of the sixth form department, Mrs Jackie Robson, who is retiring, was ambushed at her retirement do, as officials revealed the new building has been named after her.

The old boarding area has been refitted and transformed by a serious investment, it will now be known as 'The Robson Building’.

The Jackie Robson plaque

The former head of department had agreed to officially unveil the new building at its opening last Friday (July 16), but was unaware the building would take on her name in tribute.

Headteacher, David Miller said: "It was a proud day for our school and a fitting tribute to a remarkable leader. Jackie opened our sixth form in 2012 and has relentlessly championed the development and opportunities for countless pupils. She deserves to have her legacy formally recognised in a permanent manner."