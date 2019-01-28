Aylesbury Santa float fundraiser cash for charities

More than £6,000 was raised when the popular Aylesbury Rotary Club carol float toured the Vale just before Christmas.

At its annual cheque presentation evening on January 25, the funds raised were shared between various local charities.

The float has been a festive tradition for many decades and both rotary clubs in the town joined forces last December to visit as many of the area’s streets as possible in the run up to Christmas, raising more than £12,000 in total for local good causes.

The Aylesbury Rotary Club made grants to 12 different organisations:

> Lindengate

> Citizens Advice Bureau

> Medical Detection Dogs

> Heart of Bucks

> Scannappeal

> Wheelpower

> The Gateway Club

> Wing District and 1st Aylesbury Guides

> Aylesbury Explorer and 1st Wing Scouts

> The Chiltern Motor Neurone Disease Association

Representatives from each group attended a meal at the Holiday Inn in Aylesbury funded by the club, where president Charo Cornter-May and treasurer Frank Falcon thanked all who helped to make the fundraising possible.

There are always a lot of Santa’s helpers behind the scenes, as well as the many collectors and drivers.

Organisers wish to thank Balloon Mania who supplied Santa’s costume and the management of both Hale Leys and Friars Square shopping centres who helped with parking the carol float.

Club secretary Ralph Followell also told us the rotary club confirmed they had collected a total of 23,933 coins!

Anyone interested in joining the rotary club or learning more about their activities can visit www.aylesburyrotary.com