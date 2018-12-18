A young speedster sets the pace

Aylesbury Santa dash in pictures

Shoppers in Wendover were delighted by an invasion of Santas on Saturday with around 320 runners taking part in Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity’s first ever Wendover Santa Dash.

So far the event has raised just over £2,000 in online sponsorship for the Hospice, and the Charity is hoping that more will come in over the next few weeks.

Look at them go!

Lots of Christmas smiles on show!

And they're off!

A speeding sausage!

