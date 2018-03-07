Aylesbury SANGAM light up the town with Holi celebrations

Holi, or the Festival of colours, a major Indian festival, was celebrated on a big scale in Aylesbury for a third successive year on Sunday.

The local Indian community, “Aylesbury SANGAM” organised the Holi Celebration (Holi Hungama) at the Stoke Mandeville Community Village Hall.

More than Indian 275 people gathered for the celebration and good weather added extra fun to the festival.

The celebration included tradition Holi Tilak (colour on the forehead), a speech by Mayor, Indian food and dance on the tradition Indian Dhols (Drums).

A team of 12 Drummers performed for 2 hours and made all the people dance on their beats.

At the end of the celebration there was the main attraction of the festival, the Holi. People applied dry colours to each other in the park, danced and the whole event was enjoyed by everyone.

The event was attended by Aylesbury Mayor Tom Hunter-Watts and his family.

The event proved to be an enormous success and provided an opportunity for all Indians in the Aylesbury area to celebrate the festival locally and strengthen their ties with the local community.