Aylesbury's Rotary Club and AVDC councillors plant 180 trees in Bedgrove Park

On Saturday 9 February, the Rotary Club of Aylesbury Hundreds along with John O’Conner Grounds Maintenance and local AVDC councillors worked hard to plant 180 trees in The Spinney at Bedgrove Park in Aylesbury.

The 180 young trees included a mix of native broadleaf species, including oak, small and large-leaved lime, wild cherry, hazel, hornbeam and field maples.

Woods and forests in the UK are under pressure from pollution, climate change and tree pests and diseases.

Planting a broad range of native species helps to create a woodland that is more resilient to these pressures while also providing food and shelter for birds and mammals throughout the year.

Cllr Roger King, himself a member of the Rotary club, who helped with the tree planting, commented:

“It was a wonderful experience to be part of such an enthusiastic group of volunteers dedicated to the planting of 180 whips at The Spinney in Bedgrove. And now that the hard work has been done by human hand, we can let nature transform the whips into mature trees.

“In the years to come, visitors to the Spinney will be able to appreciate the character and beauty that the new trees will undoubtedly bring to the area.

“I wish to say a big thank you to all the volunteers from the Rotary Club of Aylesbury Hundreds and John O’Conner Ground Maintenance for their invaluable help with the tree planting. Without their help, this worthy project would have been unlikely to have seen the light of day.”

Cllr Mark Winn, Cabinet Member for Communities, said:

“I went along to see the tree planting taking place, and I know how much residents appreciate the great work that was done on the day. A big thank you on their behalf to all involved, and I really look forward to seeing these trees mature.”