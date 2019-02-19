Aylesbury's refurbished library proves a hit with customers

Aylesbury library reopened its doors last month after a thorough refurbishment and welcomed nearly 9,000 visitors in its first fortnight.

Staff estimate around 5,000 people are coming to use the library in Walton Street each week with as many as 800 visitors through the door on some days.

The feedback staff have received includes 'an amazing friendly place for children' and “a fantastic new facility”.

The library closed for refurbishment on December 29 and during that time the interior was completely remodelled and modernised and kitted out with new features including:

> A new children's space, with sensory wall

> Better computing facilities – including more power points for those bringing their own devices

> New self-service points – so customers can borrow and return books speedily

> A dementia-friendly layout

> A new exhibition area and a 'wellbeing' zone

> Lots of new books

> Longer opening hours

There are also a host of new activities for both children and adults:

> Bounce and rhyme sessions for babies and toddlers on Tuesdays from 10am to 10.30am

> Code club for children aged 8-11 years with a focus on programming skills on Saturdays from 2pm to 3.30pm

> A computing course and a knitting club for adults

Noel Brown, county council cabinet member for community engagement and public health said: “I’m thrilled that we’ve had such positive feedback about the new library space.

“I know we can’t always please everyone all of the time, but overwhelmingly people have said they’re delighted.

“If you haven’t already come down to see what we’ve got then please make sure you check it out.”