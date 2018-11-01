Aylesbury's JD Wetherspoon pubs win award... for their toilets

The Bell in Market Square and The White Hart in Exchange Street, have both been awarded a platinum rating by inspectors – the highest award possible.

The Bell in Market Square and The White Hart in Exchange Street, have both been awarded a platinum rating by inspectors – the highest award possible.

Loo of the Year Awards inspectors make unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK in order to judge them.

All of the toilets are graded from bronze to platinum with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.

The platinum rating is given only to outlets which offer exceptional toilets.

The toilets are judged against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.

The Bell manager, Claire McDonald, said: "We are delighted with the award. Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in first-class condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by inspectors.

The Loo of the Year Awards 2018 managing director, Mike Bone, said: "The toilets at the two pubs have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained.

"The pubs richly deserve their platinum awards – the highest individual award the judges can deliver."