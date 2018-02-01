Aylesbury's Jamie fronts Open University advertising campaign

Jamie Wright, from Aylesbury appears in the OU’s brand new national TV advertising campaign ‘Your Time Is Now’, which is spearheading the OU’s wider marketing campaign.

Jamie graduated from The Open University (OU) in 2015 with a BA (Hons) in Modern Languages.

The adverts are running until March 2018 and tell the stories of six students who reaped the tangible benefits that studying can bring, even before they completed their qualifications and graduated.

Jamie says: “I always knew I wanted to study at university. Upon my return from Spain, I decided to do lots of research and the OU resonated with me above redbrick institutions due to the distance learning element - which meant that I could fit my studies around my life and continue working to develop my career.”

On appearing in the OU’s ‘Your Time Is Now’ campaign, Jamie says: “The Open University gave me the opportunity to pursue my dream of learning languages and progressing in my career, so appearing in the new advertising campaign is really exciting.

“It is great to show people what an amazing education the OU can offer and encourage people to take the first step in fulfilling their career aspirations."