Aylesbury’s Exchange development officially opened in the rain

Aylesbury town centre’s new development The Exchange was officially opened in the pouring rain on the evening of Friday March 8.

The public space features ‘unique and inspiring’ contemporary artwork and acts as an outdoor setting for Aylesbury’s first mixed restaurant, commercial and residential development.

Opening of The Exchange in Aylesbury - Martin McElhatton, the chief executive of Wheelpower unveils 'I Am Strong'

The development features four new restaurants plus 47 one and two-bed apartments.

Students from Aylesbury Performing Arts Centre and singer Holly Jones entertained visitors at the opening.

Cllr Angela Macpherson, leader of Aylesbury Vale District Council said: “It brings us great pleasure to be unveiling the much-anticipated new space this week.

“It’s an exciting time for Aylesbury as we continue to transform Aylesbury town centre into a vibrant destination for residents, businesses, workers and visitors alike.

Opening of The Exchange in Aylesbury - local singer Holly Jones entertains the crowd

“The Exchange has been central to our plans for the ongoing regeneration of Aylesbury town centre for some time, and we can’t wait for the new fantastic restaurants to all open in the very near future.”