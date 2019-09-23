Aylesbury's Aldi is looking for new charity partners

Aldi is calling on local charities and foodbanks to register with 'Neighbourly' a community engagement programme, to receive regular food donations from its Aylesbury store.

As part of a partnership with community engagement platform, Neighbourly, the store is looking to link up with charities in the area who will receive surplus food, such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods.

The Aylesbury store already donates to Aylesbury Vineyard two days a week, but has the capacity to donate another five days a week to any other groups in need.

Last year, the supermarket donated two million meals to charities and expects to increase this by 50 per cent once all stores are donating.

Aldi has already paired up stores across Buckinghamshire with local good causes, and hopes to connect all its UK stores with groups that could benefit from its support this year.

Fritz Walleczek, Managing Director of Corporate Responsibility at Aldi UK, said: “We’re always looking for new ways to cut waste and increase the amount of food we donate, as a way to give back to the communities we serve and ensure that fresh, healthy food is accessible to everyone.

"Working with Neighbourly enables us to redistribute even more surplus stock, whilst supporting good causes.

“There are lots of local groups that could benefit from receiving regular donations from our Aylesbury store, and pairing up with them will also enable us to redistribute even more surplus stock that would otherwise go to waste.”

Steve Butterworth, Neighbourly CEO, said: “Food surplus is a challenge, and one that Aldi is committed to addressing. Finding more partner groups in Aylesbury is critical to ensure surplus food finds its way easily and quickly to the communities that need it most.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Aldi on this programme and look forward to helping them benefit the local communities around their stores.”

Any local charities in Aylesbury who are looking to partner up with an Aldi store should email aldi@neighbourly.com to apply.