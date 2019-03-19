Aylesbury restaurant takes honour at British Kebab Awards

Doner & Gyros is celebrating after scooping an honour at this year's British Kebab Awards.

The restaurant based on Buckingham Street has won the 'Best Newcomer' category at this year's awards.

The manager of Doner & Gyros in Aylesbury

It opened in Aylesbury in December 2017 and recently opened a new branch at Canary Wharf in London.

Director Numan Choudhury said: "We are extremely pleased to win this award.

"We would like to thank all our customers and loyal supporters.

"It is a real team effort and we would like to thank all the staff who made this achievement possible.

The team from Doner & Gyros in Aylesbury celebrate their success at the British Kebab Awards

"We have recently opened a new restaurant in London and now that we have won a category at the British Kebab Awards hopefully we can continue to go from strength to strength."