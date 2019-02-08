Aylesbury restaurant shortlisted for British Kebab Awards

A restaurant which has been open in Aylesbury for just over a year has been shortlisted in two categories for this year's British Kebab Awards.

Doner & Gyros, based in Buckingham Street, has been shortlisted in the 'Best Newcomer Restaurant' category for the seventh edition of the event.

Doner & Gyros, Aylesbury - image courtesy of Google Street View

They are also up for the 'Best Takeaway Regional' category at the awards which celebrates the best in kebabs and kebab restaurants across the UK.

Doner & Gyros director Numan Choudhury said: "We were nominated for this award by our customers and we are very grateful to everyone who nominated us for this.

"We are a relatively new restaurant to Aylesbury but we believe we offer something different.

"We are a new brand to the UK (the Aylesbury restaurant was the first one opened in the country) and we are delighted to get this far in the nomination process.

"We are always looking to expand our products and we are opening a new restaurant in Canary Wharf in London soon.

"Our plan for our Aylesbury branch is to try and expand our menu of milkshakes and desserts."