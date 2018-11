Remembrance services and associated events took place across the Vale yesterday (Sunday) and had added poignancy and significance as it was the 100th anniversary of the ending of the First World War.

Remembrance event in Aylesbury

The Remembrance Day parade in Aylesbury

The remembrance day service in Aylesbury

The Halton Wives Choir performing at the World War One remembrance event at the Gateway, Aylesbury

